PLEIMAN, Angela

PLEIMAN (Gallant), Angela



Angela (Gallant) Pleiman was born in Manitou Beach, Michigan, moved to Ohio to settle in Springboro, Ohio. She is



preceded in death by her mom, Marianne Gallant, her father, Alfred Gallant and her brother, John Gallant. She is survived by husband, Harold Pleiman, son Brian (Darlene), Mark (Sue) and Michael Pleiman. Grandchildren: Paige (Alex), Megan, Zach, Payton, Mia, Audrey and great-grandson Bentley. She attended Towne Church (Middletown, OH). She is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45005 at 11:00 a.m.



