PLANK, John Carl



Age 65, of Dayton, passed away on February 15, 2022. He was born in Troy, Ohio, on July 20, 1956, the son of the late Carl Plank and Barbara Kekelis. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew



David Lee. John is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Wright and Kirsti Plank;



siblings, Tami (Randy) Rohrer, Kathy (Paul) Lee and Dan Plank; and his grandkids Grace, Nyah, Ben, Evangeline, Max and Madeline. John enjoyed woodworking, riding his Harley and playing basketball. He was a kind and gentle "giant" who was affectionately called Big John or Roman. He will always be in our hearts! Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at Maple Hill Cemetery, 4 E. Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. To share a memory of John with the family or to leave a



