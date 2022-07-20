PIZZINO, Joseph R. "Joe"



Age 84, of Butler Twp., went to be with Jesus, Monday, July 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Funeral services honoring Joe's life will be held for family and friends Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00am at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Mr. Charles Wiltrout officiating. Burial will military honors will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Thursday evening, from 4-7pm. To read Joe's full life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

