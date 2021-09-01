PITZER,



Marjorie Woodward



Fairfield - Marjorie Woodward Pitzer. Beloved wife of Charles P. Pitzer for 38 years. Devoted mother of Brian C. (La Rae) Pitzer. Cherished grandmother of Isabella and Blakley Pitzer. Loving sister of Steven



Woodward and Michael



(Nancy) Woodward. Also



survived by many nieces,



nephews, friends, and students. Marjorie passed away on August 28, 2021, at the age of 63 years. Member of the Vineyard Cincinnati and the Vineyard Northwest Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3rd from 4 pm to 6:30 pm at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Reception will immediately follow at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 4th at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Joseph Home, 10722 Wyscarver Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241. Online condolences can be made at



