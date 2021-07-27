PITSTICK, Wayne J.



71, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home after a battle with ALS. He was born December 2, 1949, in Pennington Gap, VA, the son of James and Gladys (Willis) Pitstick. He was a United States Army veteran having served from 1969-1971. Wayne retired from Morris Bean Co. after 51 years and was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Survivors in addition to his parents, include his wife of 51 years, Pam (Luse); three children and spouses, Chad and Jennifer Pitstick, Brigham Pitstick and



Natasha and AJ Wildermuth; seven grandchildren, Kaylynn and Kiley Kenekham, Brody and Karley Pitstick and Reecie, Ava and Gretchen Wildermuth; two sisters-in-law, Lonnie and Jack Conroy and Cheryl Claypool and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra



Purdin in April 2021. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to Miami Valley Hospice, ALS Association or the Animal Welfare League. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

