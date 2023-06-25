Pinkney, Zelma V.



Ms. Zelma V. Pinkney, age 73, of Dayton OH, passed away Tues, June 20, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Memorial service will be held on Mon, June 26, 2023, 11:00 am at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Pastor Reginald Frey, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https: www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W 3rd St.



