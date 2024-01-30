Pinkard, Beverly A.
age 82, departed this life on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:00 AM, service to follow 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown PK. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/