PILLION, VIVIEN

93 of Springfield passed away March 23, 2021. She was born in Pemberton, Ohio, on June 7, 1927, the daughter of LeRoy and Mabel Standard. Vivien retired from Reid Schools with 20 years of service. Vivien was a member of Northside Baptist Church, a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul for many years. She enjoyed painting, crafting, crocheting and working in her garden. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Willard L. Pillion; daughter-in-law Diana Pillion; and she was the last of six siblings. Survivors include her son Millard Lee (Teresa Derr) Pillion; grandchildren, Zachary (Melanie) Pillion, Ryan Pillion and Ashley (Ian) Grove; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Veronica, Lydia, Cadence, Ethan, Seth and Anastasia; several nieces and nephews. Services to honor Vivien will be Tuesday at 2:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with visitation beginning at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Vincent de Paul. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



