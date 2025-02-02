Pigg, Etta

PIGG (COBB), Etta Faye



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Etta Faye Pigg. Faye was born February 10, 1936 to Oliver and Amanda Cobb. She went home to be with her maker on Sunday, January 26, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jack Pigg; her son, Gregg Pigg; daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Pigg; great granddaughter, Harper Hollister; and her parents. Faye worked in the Adult Education Program in Middletown for many years, after graduating from the program herself. Education was very important to her. She encouraged everyone she came in contact with to stay true to themselves and achieve their goals. She loved with a huge heart and always parted with a warm hug. Faye grew up in Means, Kentucky with ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter, Mary (Joel) Farthing; son, Mike Pigg; grandchildren Rebekah (Mike) Pruett, Anthony (Sarah) Farthing, Patrick (Katherine) Farthing, Lindsay (Ryan) Spears, Cory (Mindy) Pigg and Emilee (Jamie) Hollister; great grandchildren, Abby, Aiden, Allee, Kinslee, Emma, Mason, Ava, Emily, Molly, Aubrey, Landon, Gunner, Charlee, Lanie, and Eli; brother, Oliver (Josie) Cobb; sister, Jean Spencer; sisters-in-law, Beulah (Willie, Sr.) Gentry and Joyce Cassidy; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 5:30 p.m. with Chaplain Barry Shafer officiating. Private interment will be at the Mound Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oaks Church, 103 McKnight Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45044; the Northstar Classical School, 700 N. Marshall Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042; Willow Knoll Senior Living, 4400 Vannest Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45042; or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Faye had said many times her wish was for everyone "to get along and love each other." Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



