PIGG, Donald Edward



Donald Edward Pigg, 81, of Riverside, Oh, passed from death into life on January 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 10, 1940, to Samuel Pigg and Susie Richmond Pigg



Johnson. He is survived by



Libby, his loving wife of



62 years; daughters, Karen (Jeff) Skinner and Linda



(Guy) Archer; granddaughters,



Jessica (Jeff) Wallace and Courtney Skinner; great-granddaughters, Savannah and Olivia Wallace; siblings Oliver Pigg, Virginia Kilburn and Virgie Renner; step-brother, Lester Johnson and best friend, Willis Jones. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth Pigg, Daniel Pigg and Ruth Baker. Don was an avid lover of UK Wildcats basketball, a proud US Army Veteran, a friend to many and loved by all. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple and loved his family and his Lord. He fought a long battle with courage and a positive



attitude. 2 Timothy 4:7-8, " I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day." Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a service at 12:00 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Temple (1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton, OH 45410). Pastor Jerry Siler will be officiating. Don will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery following the service.

