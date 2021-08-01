PIERSON, Michael E. "Mickey"



68, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1952, in Springfield the son of the late Casper and Marguerite (Cooney) Pierson. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, loved golfing and was an avid sports fan. Michael was a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, the Union Club and Machinist Club. Survivors include one daughter and spouse, Carolyn and



Michael Schumacher; two grandchildren, Alexis Grace and



Dylan; one brother and sister-in-law, Terry K. and Terry L. Pierson; one niece Katherine Pierson Woodward; one nephew, John and Julia Pierson; and one great-niece, Maeve. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

