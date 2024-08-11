Pierson, Marvin B.



Marvin B. Pierson, age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away at Willow Knoll Senior Living on Sunday 4, 2024. He was born November 23, 1934, son of the late Eva (Brill) and Clyde D. Pierson. He graduated from Middletown High School ~ Class of 1957; and received his Masters in Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. Marvin was a Research Engineer at AK Steel; he held several patents and retired after more than 30 years of service. He was a founding member of the First Church of God in Monroe, and later became an active member of the Union Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Sarah Catherine "Katie" Pierson and his son, Jonathan Pierson. Marvin is survived by his children, Jenifer Taylor, Julianne Weidle, and James Pierson; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; his church family and a host of loving brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus. A Visitation will be held 10:30 - 12 p.m. (1 1/2 hours prior to the service) on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, at the Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 8284 Keister Rd., Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. The burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Poasttown. If desired memorial contributions may be made to ViaQuest Hospice or Union Chapel United Methodist Church. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



