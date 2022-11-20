springfield-news-sun logo
PIERCE, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PIERCE, Sr., Robert David "Bob"

75, of Clearcreek Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 11th, 2022. He was born April 18th, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. Bob is survived by his children, Robert "Bub" Pierce Jr. and Dawn "Moe" Mains; his brother, Joe Pierce; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda "Collie" Pierce; and cousin, Jack "Hink" Pierce. In lieu of services, Bob would request that all make traditional Hungarian cabbage rolls and enjoy with family and friends. And remember, the "slop" is the best part. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.

