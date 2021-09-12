PIERCE, Jesse

PIERCE, Sr., Jesse J.



Age 85, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



September 9, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416, with



Pastor Hence Coats officiating. Walk through visitation will



be held one hour prior to



service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

