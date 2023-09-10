Pierce, James M. "Jim"



James M. Pierce "Jim", age 66 of Germantown, passed away September 2, 2023. He was born on January 27, 1957 in Dayton, OH to the late Arthur and Virginia (Shaw) Pierce. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, David, Richard and Timothy Pierce. He is survived by his brother, Danny Pierce; girlfriend, Barb Hamilton; niece but more of a kid sister, Shelley Fischer and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 8 years. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg at a later date. To share a memory of Jim or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



