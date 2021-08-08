PICOLO, James



79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Jim was born in Springfield on June 19th, 1942, the seventh of eight children to James and Mary (Butera) Picolo. He attended Catholic Central High school and graduated from Springfield High School. He married Rebecca Ann (Wagner) Picolo on November 27, 1963. Jim was an active member of Knights of Columbus and Springfield Union Club. Jim retired from International Harvester where he worked for 35 years. Jim loved to play golf, enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, wood working, playing cards and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Rebecca



Picolo; children James C. (Amy) Picolo, Daniel (Jennifer) Picolo, Karen (Eric) Felty, Michael (Stacey) Picolo, Dominic Picolo, and Jennifer (Toby) Hayden; brother Richard Picolo (Bellview, FL); sister Rita Fitzwater (Springfield, OH) and sister-in-law Flora (Wagner) Hughes; grandchildren JD (Kristen) Walsh, Beth Walsh, Elizabeth Crowe, Victor Felty, Katie (Ed) Willoughby, Maggie Picolo, Mary Kate Picolo, Emma Felty, Oliver Felty, Luke Picolo, Nicholas Picolo, Claudia Picolo, Alex Picolo, Maci Picolo, Jack Hayden, Charlie Hayden, Henry Hayden, George Hayden, William Hayden; 11 great-grandchildren and many beloved family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph and sisters Margret Parson, Virginia Mencke, Elizabeth Garrity and Bernice Boggs. Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church or Clark County SPCA.

