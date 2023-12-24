Pickthorn, Donald Earl



Donald Earl Pickthorn of Kettering, OH. Born March 26, 1949. Died December 20, 2023. Survived by his children Christopher Pickthorn (Nikki) of Tipp City, Stacey Pickthorn of West Carrollton, and Tamra Pickthorn (Gary Winfrey) of West Bloomfield, MI, grandchildren Garrett Winfrey and Elizabeth Matheson, brother David (Betty), and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ellen Leslie (Pfeiffer) Pickthorn, mother Jeannette Richards Pickthorn and father Jack Pickthorn.



Don and Ellen lived and worked in both Ohio and Kentucky during their nearly 50-year marriage. Don had a 30-year career with Hobart Corporation, but the job he was most proud of was being the daily caregiver to Ellen during her 14-year battle with Alzheimer's.



After Don developed AML, he was supported by amazing teams of doctors at both Kettering Hospital and OSUCCC, the companionship of Linda Milam, and the support of many beloved friends. Don was a Christian, and his loved ones take comfort in his passing, knowing that he is finally home with the Lord and reunited with his beloved Ellen. He made a decision to donate his remains to medical study. If you are inclined to honor his memory, please do so with a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



