PICKETT, David



Age 59, from Trenton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 20th.



Preceded in death by his mother Patricia Ruth Tutt (Gatliff) and his father George Pickett. Survived by his son



David Pickett II and his brother Greg Pickett.



A memorial service will be held at the Middletown Moose Family Center 501, 3009 S. Main St, Middletown, OH 45044 on Saturday, June 26th at 1pm.