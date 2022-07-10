PICKERING, Hallie E.



Age 82, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 7th. Hallie was born in Breathitt County, KY, but spent most of her life in Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be held at Avance Funeral Home, Monday, July 11th at 12pm, followed directly by a Funeral Service at 1pm. Full details and Obituary can be found at



www.avancefuneralhome.com