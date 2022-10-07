PIATT, Jeanette

PIATT (Cocca), Jeanette



93, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. She was born September 15, 1929, in Springfield the daughter of Diodoro and Mary (Esposito) Cocca. Jeanette worked at International Harvester and later for Maternal Health Community for 15 years. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Catherine (Denny) Casey, Michael Piatt and Elizabeth (Randy) Daniels; seven grandchildren and spouses, Brian (Jenny) Casey, Jennifer (Aaron) Morgan, David (Megan) Piatt, Daniel (Megan) Casey, Lisa (Zach) Hemphill, Diana (Claude) Brooks and Jonathan (Nicole) Daniels; nine great-grandchildren, Dillon, Rosie and Lillie Casey, Lena, Jack and Anna Piatt, Clara, Lucy and Louise Daniels; sister, Mary Aufderheide; brother, Theodore Cocca and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, whom she married October 11, 1952. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, John and Joseph Cocca, Patricia Day and Barbara Jordan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

