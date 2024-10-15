PHILLIPS, Mary Ellen



PHILLIPS, Mary Ellen, 77, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 11, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 21, 1947 in Springfield the daughter of Clarence R. and Mary E. (Garrity) Krupp. She was a lifelong member of St. Bernard Catholic Church where she was active in various committees. Mary Ellen and her husband started Jim Phillips Realty in 1977 and ran the business together for over 30 years in Springfield. She enjoyed her weekly water aerobics classes at the YMCA and later became an instructor for nearly 20 years. She also volunteered at Catholic Central Preschool for many years. Mary Ellen held her family and faith above all else. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, James M. "Jimmy"; four children, Maureen Phillips, Katie Phillips, Colleen (Gerritt) Smith and Jimmy (Julie) Phillips; five grandchildren, Aidan and Ellah Smith, Brendan, Keegan and Liam Phillips; two sisters, Cecilia Davis and Therese Krupp; sister-in-law, Linda Roberts and many numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. A visitation will be held one and a half hours prior in the church starting at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice or St. Bernard Catholic Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



