PHILLIPS, Mary Lloyd



Age 83, passed away on January 28, 2022, in Detroit, MI. She was a graduate of Paul



Lawrence Dunbar High School, Dayton, OH (1956), The Ohio State University (1960) and Wayne State University,



Detroit, MI. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd G. Phillips, Jr., nephews, Asante Shakuur and Garrison Phillips, sister-in-law, Jo Ann Phillips and



Constance Phillips and four great-nieces and nephews. Mary was a speech pathologist for the Detroit Public Schools (40 plus years) where she spent her entire professional career. She never married nor had



children. She was a member of Delta Theta Sigma Sorority. She attended and was a member of the Detroit Fellowship Chapel Church where she participated in three (3) plus choirs. She was a member of a Ski Club in her earlier years. She also belonged to a Dance Club where she was active.



There will be no viewing, a Memorial/Remembrance service will be 11AM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, it may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/



HHRobertsDayton/. She will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH, accompanying her mother, Mary McDonald Phillips, father, Lloyd Garrison Sr. and sister, Cecelia Ann



Phillips.



HHRoberts.com