

PHILLIPS, Janet M.





Age 98, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on January 20, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1923, in Hamilton, Ohio, the sixth of eleven children born to Mary Helen Eva (Huentelman) and Leonard Peter Gattermeyer. She grew up in Hamilton and on January 1, 1944, in St. Joseph Church, Newport, RhodeIsland, she married Lawrence T. Phillips. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 10, 2000. Janet will be remembered for the kind deeds she tried to do daily for her immediate and extended family, neighbors, and friends. She considered herself the "human fixture" on the corner of Corwin and Benninghofen Avenues in Lindenwald, a corner on which she lived for over seventy years. She loved to sit on her porch swing, drink her coffee, and watch her corner of Lindenwald come alive every morning and then watch it settle down each evening. In between, she was a bundle of energy, well into her 90's. She was anaccomplished seamstress, cook, and baker, always happy to open her home to visiting friends and relatives. For decades, she planted hundreds of flowers in her yard and won two community awards for the appearance of her home and yard. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed decorating and cooking for the holidays. She grew up in a large and loving family and never forgot her humble beginnings. She wasalways mindful of those individuals who were less fortunate and provided any help she could to them. Janet is survived by daughters Karen Ross and Carol (Kevin) Gentile; sons Keith (Linda) Phillips and Neil (Gail) Phillips; 15 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers Gene Gattermeyer (Hamilton) and Russell Gattermeyer (California); over 50 nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends, especially a dear life-long friend Betty Baker. Janet was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter Julie; a grandson William Moore; twoinfant sisters Evelyn and Florence Gattermeyer; four sisters Marcella Gattermeyer, Laverne Schultheiss, Virginia Brozowski, and Shirley Brozowski; two brothers Robert Gattermeyer and Richard Gattermeyer. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial of Janet's ashes will be held at alater date at St. Stephen's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations in her memory to St. Ann Church for use in their tuition assistance program and for the needs of theRosary Altar Society. Janet was often described as a feisty, fiery, fiercely independent person. As such, her greatest wish was to live independently in her home as long as possible. The Phillips family thanks all the relatives, neighbors, and friends who helped watch over Janet in her final years in her home. We are sure she is returning the favor and watching over you now from above.