PHILLIPS, Hester B.



Age 96, of Beavercreek, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Atha Caudill; sisters, Edith Caudill and Arizona Wysong; her first husband, J T Blair, after 17 years of marriage; and her



second husband, Donald E. Phillips, after 44 years of marriage. She is survived by a sister, Anna Lou Yates. She is also survived by five children: Donna (Jerry) Wolf, Carol (Ron) Marshall, Donna (Lloyd) Back, David Blair, and Dennis (Susan) Phillips. In addition, surviving grandchildren include: Teri (Shane)



Dodson, Jodi (Rich) Keighley, Melissa (Mike) Penney, Jason (Natalie) Blair, Jennifer (Chad) Myers, Lori (Gabe) Wright, John Blair, Amy (Jesse) Thompson, Lisa (Jon) McGarry, David



(Andrea) Blair, and DJ (Lauren) Phillips; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was a long time member of Hawker United Church of Christ, the



Order of the Eastern Star, and the Child Conservation League. She was a Sunday School teacher, a Girl Scout Leader, a Bowling Proprietor, and enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, square dancing, boating, fishing, and playing euchre. She was passionate about her family and lived life to its fullest. She



especially enjoyed her friendships with residents and staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Kettering and the Preserve of Beavercreek. Private graveside service at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 North Longview Street, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.

