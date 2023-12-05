Phillips, Helga

Phillips (Pohl), Helga L.



Helga L. Phillips of Seven Mile, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023. She was born to Anneliese and Franz Pohl on August 29, 1948, in Duderstadt, Germany. Helga married her husband, David, December 2, 1969, in Germany, and he survives her. She also leaves behind three sisters and a brother and their spouses all of Germany, Christel (Wilfried) Schiktanz, Claudia (Gerd) Hampel, Ralf (Silke) Pohl, and Antje (Markus) Schneegans; two brothers-in-law and their spouses, Paul (Jo Etta) Phillips of Eaton, OH and John (Amy) Phillips of Camden, OH; and many loving nieces and nephews. Helga retired from Elder-Beerman in Hamilton after 35 years of service. Services will be private. www.BalesFH.com



