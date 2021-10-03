springfield-news-sun logo
X

PHILLIPS, Glenn

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PHILLIPS, Glenn C.

Age 78, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Glenn was preceded in death by a son, Brian David Phillips. He is

survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy Phillips. Also surviving are a son, Jason Phillips and partner Dennis Lin; daughter, Tami Phillips; granddaughter, Catie Staffne; sisters, Esther Cole, Rose Pettit, June Ballard, Joan Olage-Rose; and brother, Milton Phillips. A private memorial service will be held at a

future date. Online expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
CLARK, William
2
WOODS, Ernest
3
DORSTEN, Richard
4
DEMANA, FRANKLIN
5
WRIGHT, Joe
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top