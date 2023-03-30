X

Phillips, Fred

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Phillips, Jr, Fred L

PHILLIPS, FRED L. Jr., age 99, born on December 25, 1923, passed away on Friday March 24, 2023. He was preceded in death by his Beloved Wife of 66 years wife, Edith (November 21, 2009). He is a proud WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. He is survived by his son, Jerry (Rosaland) and their family and his daughter, Patricia (Charles) Schall, and their family. Services will be private. If desired, please contribute to THE HONOR FLIGHT program (www.honorflightdayton.org) or any Veteran Charity. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Volle, Joyce
3
Hale, Cuemyle
4
Hull, Timothy
5
Caldwell, Marcus
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top