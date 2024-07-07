Phillips, Constance A.



Constance (Connie) Ann (Cunningham) Phillips was born in Hamilton, OH on June 19, 1941, to Rilda (Mae) Tipton and William Cunningham, Sr. She was the oldest of twelve children. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Rilda Mae, her father, William, her brothers William Jr. (Billy) and Thomas (TC) Cunningham, and her sister Rilda Joyce (Cunningham) Burlew.



She graduated from Hamilton High School in Hamilton, OH, and furthered her education and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Zoology, with a minor in Chemistry. She was a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.



Connie began her professional career as a medical technician, earning her certification from the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Medical Technology in Dayton, OH. But she truly dedicated her professional career to Mary Kay Cosmetics beginning in 1974. She worked her way from Consultant to Director, culminating in her National Sales Director debut in January 2000, where she led and supported hundreds of women to build health and beauty careers and gain financial independence.



Connie dedicated her life to her faith, family, and friends. Connie was born again in 1994, being baptized at the Soul-Winning Church of God, Springdale, OH, under the pastorate of her brother, Pastor David A. Cunningham, Sr.



After moving to Maryland to be closer to her grandchildren, she joined Celebration Church at Columbia, MD. She loved music and became passionate about learning to play the bass guitar after the age of 60. Earlier in life, she also played the piano. Connie was a seamstress and did alterations for many of her friends. She also loved to cook and entertain guests.



Connie forever touched and positively impacted the lives of those she met and of everyone around her. She cherished meeting new people and instantly developed meaningful bonds and friendships. She was always smiling, warm and welcoming and loved to laugh. Connie shared her life through storytelling.



She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons: Asante Shakuur Nyabingi, Takoma Park, MD and Garrison Loren Phillips, Chicago, IL; four grandchildren: Olufemi Nyabingi, Davis, CA; Gebre Nyabingi, Silver Spring, MD; Aida Nyabingi, Silver Spring, MD; and Ife Nyabingi, Silver Spring, MD; former husband, Lloyd Phillips, Elijay, GA; former daughter-in-law, Jendayi Nyabingi, Silver Spring, MD; four brothers: Lester Luke, Cincinnati, OH; Kenneth Van (Cynthia), Fuquay Varina, NC; Marc Anthony (Lena), Tallahassee, FL; and David Alan (Marcia), Fairfield, OH; and four sisters: Melodye (Naradain), Mansfield, OH; Anna Ruth, Cary, NC; Carolon, Cincinnati, OH; and Mollie Marie, Springdale, OH.



Our beloved Connie was a PHENOMENAL woman and will forever be missed and remembered in our hearts.



A memorial celebration service will be held on July 20 at Celebration Church at Columbia 7101 Riverwood Dr. Columbia, MD 21046. 10AM-11AM Gathering, 11AM-12PM Service, 12PM-2PM Fellowship. Flowers may be sent to Celebration Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com