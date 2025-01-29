Phillips, Bobby Charles "Robert"



Age 91, Bobby (Robert) Charles Phillips, a longtime resident of New Lebanon, Montgomery County, Ohio passed away on January 12, 2025, early Sunday morning at 2:02 a.m. He was at peace, surrounded by his favorite music, his two faithful cats, Day City Hospice care, a personal home caregiver and his eldest daughter. While listening to his favorite Neil Diamond CD playing "Turn Down the Lights", he left us



Bobby's quick wit and humor will be missed, his stories and jokes were many. His ability to "Scoop" came naturally, as did his love for all people, animals and especially the Dayton area community that he served so well. Storytelling through photos and video were his gifts to us. A special mention to his WDTN TV 2 family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Day City Hospice and their team of professionals and caregivers, along with Bobby's personal caregivers. They circled him with love and allowed him to stay at home, where he wanted to be.



The family would like to receive family and friends to remember with a 'Celebration of Life' Memorial for Bobby (Robert) Charles Phillips, Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Road, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a formal service at 3:00 p.m. A light dinner will follow the service. Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, West Alexandria, assisted the family with the arrangements.



