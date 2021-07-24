PHILBECK, Roger Steven
73, born October 9, 1947, died July 20, 2021, due to complications from surgery. He was
preceded in death by his
parents, Roy and Edna Philbeck, a brother, Larry Wayne Philbeck, and a sister, Juanita Philbeck. He is survived by his companion, Myrtle Philbeck, a sister, Joan Philbeck Jones, his son, Ryan and
multiple extended family
members. Roger worked at GE throughout his career as an
industrial engineer. He was involved with the design of the Hill-ROM hospital bed. A lover of all music, he enjoyed
listening and playing whenever he could. A Celebration of Life gathering for close friends and family members will be announced at a later time.
PHILBECK, Roger
PHILBECK, Roger Steven