PFLEDDERER,



Vernon Gene



90, passed away peacefully at his Tipp City, OH, residence on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Vernon was born May 30, 1932, in Kouts, IN, to the late Chris and Lillian Pfledderer. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Shirley; daughter, Michelle Kaney; and brother, Raymond Pfledderer. Vernon proudly served in the United States Air Force for 30 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He was a true Patriot who loved his country. Vernon was an avid sports lover and refereed an untold number of Dayton area high school basketball and volleyball events, as well as wheelchair basketball for Wright State University. He was also a loyal fan and spectator at his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Vernon is survived by his sister, Karen (Richard) Keller of Emporia, KS; three sons, Chris (Gaile) Pfledderer of Niceville, FL; Craig (Cynthia) Pfledderer of Bedford, TX, and Jeffrey (Lynne) of Tipp City, OH; 16 grandchildren, Shannon (Derrick) Lawson, Heather (Anthony) Petro, Jonathon (Valerie) Kaney, Kevin Kaney, Katherine Kaney, Andrew Kaney, Justin (Taylore) Pfledderer, Daniel Pfledderer, Sarah (Colton) Lloyd, Brandon (Meghan) Pfledderer, Christian (Alyssa) Pfledderer, Sawyer Pfledderer, Aleksandra (Brent) DuPree, Vilija (Tyler) Webb, Eden (Mason) Hines, and Bradley (Lynsey) Belk; 16 great-grandchildren; and beloved family friend, Janet Prince. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted. To share a memory of Vernon or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

