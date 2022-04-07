PFISTER, Harold H.



97, of Enon passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in his home with family at his side. He was born July 30, 1924, to the late John Edgar and Grace (Hofmann) Pfister.



His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of many people he knew and loved so much.



Harold is survived by his two daughters, Connie (David)



Babcock and Cheryl Sue Deckard – both of Enon - plus four grandchildren, Amanda (Jake), Ben (Delani), Ciara, and Maggie (Adrian); and four great-grandchildren; Lily, Ella, Zoe, and Gavin. He also had three nieces, a nephew, and numerous friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Betty Jean Pfister, his daughter, Cindi Sue, and two brothers, Richard and Gerald.



A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 pm April 12, 2022, in the CrossWalk Worship Center, 210 Royal Ln, Enon, with



Pastor Mark Decker officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Enon Cemetery. A visitation will be held noon to service time in the church prior to the service. Adkins Funeral Home is assisting Harold's family with his final wishes. In lieu of flowers, his wishes were to make a donation to Wounded Warriors or the VFW 8437.


