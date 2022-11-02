PFIRMAN, James "Jim"



08/25/1937 – 10/30/2022



James (Jim) Pfirman, age 85, born August 25, 1937, originally of Hamilton, Ohio, and longtime resident of Sycamore Township passed peacefully away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



Jim was preceded in death by Carol Pfirman (nee Honerlaw), his wife of 62 years. By his parents Frank and Rosella Pfirman (Hamilton, Ohio), and grandchild Miranda Lane (Hamilton, Ohio).



Jim is survived by 3 children, Joanne Neumann, Dan Pfirman, and David Pfirman (Donna); 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Neumann Schuerman, Ellen Neumann, Ian Neumann, Daniel Pfirman, and James (Jimmy) Pfirman; 2 great-grandchildren, Gabriel Schuerman and Xander Pfirman; 5 brothers and sisters, Mary Kay Pfirman-Schroer, Frank Pfirman, Jr. (Joanne Lepera), Richard Pfirman (Cathy), Carol Ann Pfirman Vogt (Joe), and Robert Pfirman. He also has many loving nieces and nephews. Jim deeply loved his family and friends and will be missed by many. He was inducted to Badin HS Hall of Fame for his football accomplishments (class of 1956). He retired from General Motors in 2002, and above all cherished his family (grandchildren).



The Pfirman family will receive family and friends at Rest Haven Memorial Park at the Park View Mausoleum on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10 AM. Burial will follow the service.



Flowers are welcomed or you may donate to the charity of one's choice in Jim's memory. www.springgrove.org.

