PETTIT, Ruston C. "Rusty"



Age 86 of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on October 30, 1935 in Trimble, Ohio, to the late Courtney and Iris Pettit. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sons, Dirk (Susan) Pettit and Greg Pettit; and his sister, Lynne Pettit.



Rusty is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl Henry; grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan, Madison; brother, Byron (Skeeter) Pettit; sister, Elah (Kenny) Wallace; bonus children, Bryon (Nan) Henry, Brad (Phillip) Henry, and Christine Henry. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. He was the owner and president of Bobcat of Dayton, Inc. and graduated from West Carrollton High School. Rusty was a member of the Masonic Lodge #737. He was active in flying with Young Eagles Group and spent a lot of time at Moraine Airpark. He enjoyed camping, boating, playing



Euchre, and attending air shows. The most important thing to Rusty was his family, he inspired many people and family members to learn to fly. He is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to the Humane Society of Dayton in Rusty's name. Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home located at 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Memorial Service will follow immediately after. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

