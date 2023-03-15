Petry, Edwin L. "Ed"



Age 80 of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 28, 1942 to his parents, Dale & Velma Petry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Don Petry. Ed is survived by his wife, Sharon Petry; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Debbie) Petry of Springboro, Ohio, and Matt (Dee) Petry of Stuart, FL; grandchildren, Caleb, Josh, Brendan, & Seth Petry; siblings, Donna Gammeter of Enon, Ohio, Karen & Tom Leedy of Westerville, Ohio; Ron Petry of Dayton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandy Petry of Lewisburg, Ohio; and brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Darrin & Debbie Heinz of Waynesville, Ohio, and their children, Rachel Heinz, Wyatt Heinz (Andrew), and many more family members and friends. Ed worked at NCR, was the owner of Petry's Meat Market, and served as Road Superintendent for Montgomery County Engineers Road Maintenance Dept. He was a fan of all sports but especially enjoyed coaching and playing hockey and loved his New York Rangers. Ed also enjoyed growing a garden, fishing, and woodworking. He used his skills of being a butcher to fill in at many local meat markets and used his smoker to create many delicious meals. Ed also loved visiting and sitting on the beach at Siesta Key. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm with service to follow at 1pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Trissel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Ed. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

