PETREY, Chuck



Chuck Petrey, age 63 of Cincinnati, passed away unexpectedly at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Chuck was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 20, 1958, to



Harvey and Dessie Petrey. Chuck graduated from Princeton High School. On May 24, 1984, he married the love of his life, Cindy Petrey. Chuck was employed at Waltz Business Solutions in KY. Chuck enjoyed martial arts, spending time with family and texting his grandkids. Chuck is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cindy Petrey; his daughter, Amy (Travis) Young; his grandchildren, Evan and Elle Young; his



in-laws, Debbie (Joe) Hartman, Denise (the late Dick) Minor, Scott (Christy) Flenner, Jeff Flenner and Al Flenner; his



beloved fur-baby, Tobi; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Dessie Petrey; his mother-in-law, Mary Flenner; and his sister-in-law, Karen Howard. Private celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience. In memory of Chuck's battle with colon cancer 20 years ago, memorial contributions can be made to any cancer society of your choice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

