PETERSON, Margie



Mae DeYong



Age 92 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Bethany Village. She was born May 24, 1929, in Adams, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Arthur and Frona (Fischer) DeYong. In addition to her



parents, she is preceded in death by her husband R. Max Peterson, also born in Nebraska, and brother Lyle DeYong. Sister Jane (Marv) DeYong Goodding lives in Lincoln,



Nebraska. Margie is survived by her Daughters Sherry Silverberg, Christine Cramer, and Barbara Glenn. She is also survived by numerous family and friends, including Sons-in-law Eric Silverberg, Gregory Cramer, D. Scott Glenn; and Grandchildren, Avery (Silverberg), David Cramer and Evelyn Vargas, Kacie (Glenn) and Kevin Lawrence, Nathan and Anna Glenn, and Brian Glenn. She was blessed to have two great-grandchildren, Adair Frances Lawrence, and Callum Scott



Lawrence.



Margie was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, whose greatest joy was serving her family, and hearing stories from the grandchildren. Indeed, Margie's Dutch heritage showed in her caring personality, generational



wisdom, and steadfast support and hard work of family - she was our rock. She was raised on a farm in Pella community,



rural Adams, Nebraska, during the Depression, and her family farmed with no electricity, no running water, and with horses to pull the plow until Father Arthur purchased his first tractor in 1935. The family shared much love and their strong



Christian faith, attending Pella Reformed Church, Adams, where Father Arthur was a deacon, and Mother Frona played the organ and taught her children the love of God through music. Margie attended a one-room schoolhouse, the



"Wooden Shoe," which was located near the family home, and excelled in studies as well as singing, participating in state contests held in the state capitol, Lincoln. Upon graduation from Panama Public School in 1947, Margie worked at the Continental National Bank in Lincoln, where she met Max, who became her husband of 59 years (1951-2010). Margie and Max moved their young family to Dayton, Ohio, where Max had a career in banking and healthcare. During her career, Margie worked as an Executive Assistant for 10 years at the Mound Laboratories in Miamisburg. Margie was very proud of her family being a mother who gave selflessly to build the foundations of love, resolve, and compassion. She was an



expert seamstress and skillfully sewed dresses for her three young daughters. Margie was very active at Normandy United Methodist Church, Centerville, Ohio. Margie sang in the choir and loved years of volunteer contributions to the Church



Bazaar Antique Booth. She also enjoyed reading, gardening vegetables, and watching University of Nebraska Cornhusker sports. Join us in celebrating this woman's amazing life! The family will be together in a private celebration of Mom's life this summer. Her final resting place will be alongside Husband R. Max Peterson at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a



memory in the family guest book.

