PETERSON, Dorothy J.



Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 22 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 23 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St.,



Dayton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.