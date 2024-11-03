Petersen, Geraldine



Geraldine Petersen, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 28th, 2024. Geraldine was born on March 3, 1930, in her family's farmhouse near Glasgow, MO. She was the first of four children born to Herman Yaeger and Anna Jewell Yaeger Rose. Following the death of her brother and her father, Gerry, her mother, and her sisters, Thelma and Ruth, moved to Moberly, MO in 1941. Gerry was an excellent student and graduated from Moberly High School at 16. She attended Moberly Junior College and graduated from Missouri University, Columbia, at the age of 20, with a degree in Business and Public Administration, with a finance major. (President Harry Truman was the commencement speaker.) After college, she worked at GMAC in St. Louis, until marrying Dale Gene Petersen  whom she described as "truly a special man"- on September 2, 1956. Dale and Gerry were married for 60 years and were the proud parents of Jeffrey (Sandy) Petersen and Linda (Daniel) Phillips; grandparents to Adam (Katrina), Douglas (LaShawna) and Micah Petersen; great-grandparents to River Abigail, Reagan Louise, Elora Ruth, Rhett Jeffrey, Judah Matthew and Brielle Sophia Petersen. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Thelma, and her great-grandson Judah Matthew. She leaves behind her sister Ruth Gritton, her two children, three grandchildren, five grandchildren, and many dear friends who were a great blessing to her, especially in the later years of her life.



