PETERS, Robert J.



Robert J. Peters, 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully August 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 21, 1939, in Springfield, the son of Robert E. and Edna (Schmit) |Peters. Mr. Peters attend the Victory Baptist Church. He |enjoyed his CB radio, model cars and spending time with his family. He was retired from Job and Family Services. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years; Edwina "Jean" (Miller) Peters, six children; Debbie (Flannery) Wooten, Kathy (Tim) Ball, Robin (Jimmy) Dornon, Bobby (Amy) Peters, Kevin Peters and Brandi Peters, grandchildren; Jimmy Dornon Jr., Cody (Samantha) Dornon, Stanley



(Samantha) Dornon, Aaron (Stephanie) Wooten, Dylan Wooten, Harley Wooten, Britani Peters, Matthew (Sara)



Peters, Joshua (Brittany) Peters, Kayla Peters, Raeven Walters, Gaige Ohlinger and Aryana Boyd, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, siblings; Agnes Brooks, Mary Ellen Miller and Richard Stephson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; Patricia Stephson and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com