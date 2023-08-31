Peters-Moorman, Gloria Ann



Gloria Ann Peters-Moorman, age 89 of Bethel Township, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Daysprings of Miami Valley, Fairborn. Celebration of Life Service 11 AM, Saturday, September 2nd at North Riverdale Lutheran Church, 45 Kurtz Avenue, Dayton. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Visitation 10:00 AM Saturday until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brandt Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



