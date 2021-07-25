PEROUTKA, Brian Francis



Age 63, of Dayton, passed away on July 18, 2021. Brian was born on December 6, 1957, in York, PA, the son of August F. and Patricia L. (Voelker) Peroutka, of Baltimore, Maryland.



Brian proudly served his country for 9 years in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Sergeant and serving as



Senior Military Police Investigator (MPI) with duty assignments in the United States, Germany and Korea. After leaving his military service, Brian pursued his passion for the game of golf through a career in golf course management.



Brian was preceded in death by his father, August F. Peroutka and his wife, Anne (Cushley).



Brian is survived by his daughter, Holly; son, Andrew; and granddaughter, Shyia, all of Germany; mother, Patricia Peroutka of Dayton; brother, John (Karen) of Dayton; sisters, Annlouise (Tom Schwieterman) of Georgia; and Donna



Robinson (fiance David Meadows) of Centerville; nieces Rachel and Kate Robinson and Mara Peroutka, and dear family friends LTC (Ret.) Joseph Sette, USA and wife, Dr. Alice DeKouchay-Sette of Annapolis, MD.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 1- 3 pm, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton. Funeral services will



immediately follow the visitation. Graveside services will take place at a later date in Dayton National Cemetery.



Friends may make memorial contributions in Brian's name to the Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.

