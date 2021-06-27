PERNIK, Charlotte



Charlotte Pernik of Kettering, Ohio, peacefully passed away on June 22, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Grafton, Ohio, and graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, John F. Pernik.



Her greatest joy was raising her 9 children, Anne Heis, Joan Hinshaw, Jay Pernik (Tina), Patty Hermann (Robert), Janet Biegner (Rich), Tom Pernik (Peggy), Molly Davis (Gary), Susie Thomas (Joe Yanes) and Mark Pernik (Binita). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Charlotte was an avid golfer and qualified in the Senior Olympics in two different states. For many years she was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo adult choir, and the Kettering Civic Band. She was tenacious and dutiful in her service for others. Her joy of life and unlimited energy have always been and continue to be an inspiration to her family.



Visitation will be held on July 1, 2021, at 9:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429. The Mass of Christian burial will take place at the church commencing at 10:30 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or The Cox Arboretum Foundation, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449 or by visiting



https://coxarboretumfoundation.org