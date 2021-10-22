PERKINS, Christine

PERKINS (Bechtolt),



Christine Rose



84, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on October 19, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital.



Chris was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18, 1937, to the late Otto and Mary (Cardo) Bechtolt. She is also preceded in death by a brother Raymond Bechtolt.



On May 19, 1966, she married Paul Perkins and he survives in Englewood. She is also survived by their children: Lisa (James) Keys and Brian (Desiree) Perkins; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother: Ralph Bechtolt and several nieces and nephews.



Chris graduated from Fairview High School in 1955. She worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance.



A private viewing and burial in Greenwood-Union Cemetery will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, DEGRAFF is honored to serve the Perkins family


