PERKINS, Charles G. "Greg"



Charles G. "Greg" Perkins, 58, of Oakwood, Ohio, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home. He was born in Dayton on January 29, 1963. Greg graduated from Middletown High School in 1981. He attended Miami University and earned his Associates Degree from Urbana College. He worked as an electrician with IBEW Local #82. Greg is survived by his mother, Karen (Lindon) Perkins; brother, Sterling Douglas Perkins; sister, Mary



Caroline Perkins; nieces, Abigail Perkins and Adrianna Banks; and his significant other, Leisa Lee. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Perkins; maternal grandparents,



Sterling and Pauline Lindon; and paternal grandparents, Elzie and Ada Perkins. Funeral Service will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Reverend Mark Jackson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum.



Memorial donations may be made to SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, Ohio 45458. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com