PEQUIGNOT, Glenn



Two days after cycling his favorite bike path, Glenn Pequignot of Kettering, Ohio, died



August 21, 2021, at the



too-young age of 61. Decency and compassion were his lodestars; feeding the hungry with his limited income was his passion. He marched for justice, had a wild and zany sense of humor, danced an even wilder unique jig, and was a loyal and fun-raising friend. Glenn loved movies, Sci-fi, baking, pizza, gardening, and above all, his family and dear friends. His sometimes-tempestuous spirit was more than balanced by the most tender and nurturing of souls, and one could hardly ask for a more devoted son and sibling. He took his mother Edie on walks to boost her stamina, volunteered eagerly when help was needed, grilled burgers for family and friends even though he was a vegetarian, and possibly ate more toast than any human in history. He painted, wrote poetry, quoted Butch and Sundance, listened patiently to your troubles, made you laugh, and was often the first to cry when raising a glass to his family at the table to the memory of those who had passed. Glenn had tremendous



nobility of character. He gave endlessly of himself. He leaves us with an ache that will never be totally eased, only soothed by the comforting embraces and remembrances of all who love him so dearly.



Glenn was predeceased by his grandparents Louis and Pearl Wollin, and Leonard and Marie Pequignot, his father James Leonard Pequignot, his dear cousin and best friend Ivan Karp, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Survived by his mother Edie Pequignot, his brothers Steve Pequignot, Don Pequignot, his sister Janel Pequignot, son



Jonathan Pequignot, niece Isabelle, and 5 grandchildren, Eli, Judah, Zach, Naomi and Lydia, his sisters-in-law Lynne Hertzog and Livia Trivino and his daughter-in-law Tricia Pequignot.



Graveside funeral will be held Wednesday, August 25, at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Ave at 10 am. Masks are required. Shiva will be held via Zoom on Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30 pm. www.bethabrahamdayton.org/worship/daily-minyan/



Family suggests donations in Glenn's memory to House of Bread (Dayton) or a local food bank.

