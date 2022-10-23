PEPPER, Verneverness



Age 100, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at True Christian Missionary Baptist, 3401 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

