Peoples, Kathleen



Peoples, Kathleen "Kathie", a beloved member of the Dayton community, passed away on November 10, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital at the age of 74. Born on March 4, 1950, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, she devoted her life to caring for others, leaving an indelible mark on both her profession and her community. Kathie had a notable career as an operating room nurse, where her skill, compassion, and unwavering commitment made her a cherished colleague, later in life she went back to obtain her Masters Degree in Art History. Her dedication extended beyond the walls of the hospital; she was a significant asset to the Dayton community, passionately supporting numerous charities, with a particular focus on the Dayton Children's Hospital. Additionally, she was an avid supporter of Wright State University. Kathie and her late husband, James enjoyed traveling both abroad and in the states, even living in Korea while James was serving in the US Army working as a surgeon. Kathie is survived by her loving brothers, Nick Slobodnyak and David Slobodnyak. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Peoples, as well as her parents, Nicholas Slobodnyak and Josephine (Rebic) Slobodnyak. Her legacy of kindness, service, and devotion to her family and community will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on November 15, 2024, at Westbrock Kettering, located at 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH 45440, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a second session from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial in her honor will take place on November 16, 2024, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, located at 4500 Ackerman Boulevard, Kettering, OH 45429, beginning at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at All Saints Cemetery, 1560 Brinton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221 on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12:00PM. Kathie's spirit and contributions will be deeply missed, yet her legacy will continue to inspire countless lives. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society designated to liver research. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering OH 45440. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com