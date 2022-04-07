springfield-news-sun logo
PEOPLES, Delbert M.

79, of Urbana, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at Springfield

Regional Medical Center. He was born April 18th, 1942, in McArthur, Ohio, the son of

Gerald and Bertha Peoples.

Delbert retired from Navistar after 41 years and he currently worked at Med Trans/ Rides Plus. He was a charter member of Fowler Road CCCU and served faithfully for 41 years. His hobbies included fishing, traveling and league bowling for 30 plus years. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cathy Peoples; his children: Tina

Peoples, Mark (Gretchen) Peoples, Dawn (Dave) Roberts and Sean (Jen) O'Bryan; grandchildren: Joe (Jen) Wright, Alyssa (Ritchie) McIntire, Alex Clark, Anthony (Deidra) Peoples, Josh (Nancy) Peoples, Bethany (Travis) Peoples, Alexzand Peoples, Abby Worthen, Tyler (Danae) Gordin, Tori Smoot, Denver Fawcett, Daniel Roberts and Liam O'Bryan; several great-grandchildren; siblings: Dennis (Judy) Peoples, Dave (Linda) Peoples, Sue (Gene) Storms, Kay Cox, Dottie Rose, Jeannie Denney and Shirley (Bo) Ousley. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Gordin; in-laws,

Walter and Jeanne Cox; siblings: Ruth Sickels, Judy Webb; great-grandson, Duren Roberts and best friend, John Dillard. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will be Monday, April 11th, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Fowler Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor John Young officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online

