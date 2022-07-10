PENROD, Vera Jean



Age 94, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. Vera was a member of Centerville Community Church. She was married to her husband, Robert Penrod for 78 years. In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Jean (Donald) Lynch, Sherrie (Frank) Lewis, and John (Deborah) Penrod; grandsons, Jamison and Joshua Lewis and Brian and Travis Penrod; great grandchildren Van and Evie Lewis. Private family services have been held and burial was in David's Cemetery. Memorials in Vera's memory may be directed to Hospice of Dayton.


